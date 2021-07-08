Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fremont County, WY

Air Quality Alert issued for Absaroka Mountains, Cody Foothills, Jackson Hole by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 13:06:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 13:15:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Absaroka Mountains; Cody Foothills; Jackson Hole; Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains; Upper Wind River Basin; Yellowstone National Park AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT FRIDAY The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division, and the Wyoming Department of Health. * WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke. * WHERE...Northwest Wyoming including Yellowstone National Park, Absaroka Mountains, Cody Foothills, Jackson Hole, Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and the Upper Wind River Basin. * WHEN...1 PM today through 1 PM Friday. * IMPACTS...Wildfire smoke from the Pacific Northwest will impact northwest Wyoming with reduced visibilities at times. HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends that the elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause respiratory health effects. Although these people are most susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality conditions. CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data for Wyoming`s monitoring stations and health effects information to help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at http://www.wyvisnet.com/.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jackson, WY
State
Wyoming State
County
Fremont County, WY
County
Park County, WY
County
Teton County, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountains#Air Quality Alert#13 06 00#The Department Of Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
NFLPosted by
The Hill

NFL warns that teams with COVID-19 outbreaks could forfeit games

The NFL warned teams in a Thursday memo that they could be forced forfeit games this season if they are unable to play due to outbreaks among players not vaccinated against the coronavirus. “If a game cannot be rescheduled within the current 18-week schedule and is cancelled due to a...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

New Capitol Police chief to take over Friday

Incoming U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger will take over on Friday, the Capitol Police Board announced Thursday. The Capitol Police Board officially announced that Manger, who served over four decades in policing, was chosen to helm USPC. Manger’s selection was first reported by The Associated Press, and confirmed by...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

IRS warns people not to fall for child tax credit scams

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is doubling down on warnings about the possibility of child tax credit scams. “#IRS reminder: Be alert to criminals that ask by phone, email, text or on social media to verify your information claiming it’s needed to get advance #ChildTaxCredit payments. http://irs.gov/childtaxcredit20,” the IRS tweeted Thursday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy