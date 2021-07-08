Air Quality Alert issued for Absaroka Mountains, Cody Foothills, Jackson Hole by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 13:06:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 13:15:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Absaroka Mountains; Cody Foothills; Jackson Hole; Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains; Upper Wind River Basin; Yellowstone National Park AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT FRIDAY The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division, and the Wyoming Department of Health. * WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke. * WHERE...Northwest Wyoming including Yellowstone National Park, Absaroka Mountains, Cody Foothills, Jackson Hole, Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and the Upper Wind River Basin. * WHEN...1 PM today through 1 PM Friday. * IMPACTS...Wildfire smoke from the Pacific Northwest will impact northwest Wyoming with reduced visibilities at times. HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends that the elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause respiratory health effects. Although these people are most susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality conditions. CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data for Wyoming`s monitoring stations and health effects information to help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at http://www.wyvisnet.com/.