Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rockland County, NY

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Westchester, Rockland, Southern Westchester by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 09:38:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Westchester; Rockland; Southern Westchester A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHERN ESSEX...EASTERN PASSAIC...BERGEN...SOUTHERN WESTCHESTER AND ROCKLAND COUNTIES At 307 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Passaic, moving northeast at 40 mph. Winds up to 40 mph are possible with this storm. This storm will be near Hackensack around 310 PM EDT. Bergenfield and Paramus around 315 PM EDT. Yonkers and Tappan around 325 PM EDT. Nanuet and Dobbs Ferry around 330 PM EDT. White Plains and Tarrytown around 335 PM EDT. Ossining and Hawthorne around 340 PM EDT. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Westchester County, NY
City
Tarrytown, NY
City
White Plains, NY
City
Tappan, NY
City
Ossining, NY
City
Bergen, NY
City
Yonkers, NY
County
Rockland County, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
NFLPosted by
The Hill

NFL warns that teams with COVID-19 outbreaks could forfeit games

The NFL warned teams in a Thursday memo that they could be forced forfeit games this season if they are unable to play due to outbreaks among players not vaccinated against the coronavirus. “If a game cannot be rescheduled within the current 18-week schedule and is cancelled due to a...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

New Capitol Police chief to take over Friday

Incoming U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger will take over on Friday, the Capitol Police Board announced Thursday. The Capitol Police Board officially announced that Manger, who served over four decades in policing, was chosen to helm USPC. Manger’s selection was first reported by The Associated Press, and confirmed by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy