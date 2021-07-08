Get Out There: Pop-Up Events Are Still Popping Up Around D.C.

Artist Cristian Zuniga was walking his dog last Friday morning, scrolling through Instagram, when a familiar image stopped him in his tracks. It was his, the designer thought: an illustration of two arms wrapped in an embrace that he created and began sharing in September of last year. But the design wasn’t on the socks or t-shirts Zuniga sells through his creative consulting and graphic design company, Object Trouve Studio. Or on his Instagram, where it’s featured prominently. Or on city walls around Union Market, where Zuniga has graffitied what he’s dubbed “the hug.” Instead, the similar print was emblazoned on a takeout bag for No Goodbyes, a new restaurant at the Line Hotel DC in Adams Morgan that opened Friday. The Instagram post, for which all comments have since been deleted and turned off, announced the eatery’s arrival with the branding: “Come say Good Morning to No Goodbyes, DC—We’re Open!”