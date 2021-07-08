Ravalli County woman charged with child endangerment

A Ravalli County woman is accused of criminal child endangerment after allegedly driving drunk with two children in the car and resisting arrest. Chelsea Quiroz, 32, of Lolo, was charged Tuesday with two felonies for the child endangerment, as well as misdemeanors for criminal mischief, driving under the influence, obstructing a police officer, driving with expired registration, and failure to provide a driver’s license and proof of insurance, according to an affidavit filed by Deputy County Attorney David Lakin.