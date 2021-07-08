Cancel
Featurette for BLACK WIDOW Teases the Future of the MCU and There's a New TV Spot

By Joey Paur
GeekTyrant
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel has released a new featurette for its new movie Black Widow, which is set to be released in theaters and on Disney+ this weekend! The video features Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige along with members of the cast and crew talking about the movie. Feige even teases that the film plants the seeds for new characters in the future of the MCU. There’s also some cool footage in there that you’ll want to see.

