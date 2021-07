FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. The excitement is building as the Seattle Kraken expansion draft is coming up next week. In advance of the release of each team’s protected player list, Fantrax HQ is going to give you their predictions of who is likely to be protected for all 30 teams (Vegas received a hall pass for this draft as part of their entry into the league in 2017). In addition to providing our team by team protected list, we will also highlight a player from each team that should see a fantasy bump in their value this upcoming season.