Escape from NY ‘cuz there’s Big Trouble in Little China

Greetings, my fellow crazy from the heat cinephiles of the world!. I hope all of you had a great July 4th and are enjoying a cool cinematic summer. As your inventory of fireworks may now be dwindling, its never too late to revisit or discover some action-packed, explosive titles that were released this month years ago in a childhood far away. Both films are John “Halloween” Carpenter productions starring the same lead actor. These titles are both entertaining, memorable films within modern popular culture and have aged well since their initial release. So, lock & load, keep a cool head, and join me this week in the film time capsule as we explore “Escape from New York” (1981) and “Big Trouble in Little China” (1986).