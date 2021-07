Despite the unseasonably dry weather earlier in the growing season, Mercedes Moffett says field crops in the local areas is relatively good. While the growing season got off to a dry start, Moffett, who serves as the interim extension educator, ag production systems for the University of Minnesota in Rice and Steele counties, says the region has been much more fortunate than other parts of the state. Even though there have been some rain showers here and there, Moffett indicates the area is under the average precipitation by quite a few inches.