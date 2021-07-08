Clark County School District moving certain classified employees to certified pay schedule
The Clark County Board of Education met for a special meeting Tuesday evening to approve the salary tables for classified district employees. This approval affects 10 positions and 11 individuals on S4 of Clark County Public Schools Classified Salary Schedule, viewable online under July 6 Meeting Files at https://www2.clarkschools.net/home/index.php/district-links/board-of-education. This...www.winchestersun.com
Comments / 0