Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

2021 NFL season: Ranking the most versatile players in the league

By Gil Brandt
NFL
 15 days ago

Versatility might sound like a buzzword, but truly versatile players can be bounced around the field in a way that justifies the hype they often generate. It's not a boast for a player like the Panthers' Jeremy Chinn to say he can play "wherever" if it's true. Inspired by Chinn's...

www.nfl.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Brees
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#Nfl Network#Nfl Season#Raiders#American Football#Panthers#Swiss Army Knife#Pro Football Focus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
News Break
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLpff.com

Ranking all 32 NFL offensive line units ahead of the 2021 season

PFF's play-by-play grading provides a unique perspective regarding offensive line play, and with the 2021 season upon us, it’s time to rank the best offensive lines in the NFL. While star power has an impact, the best offensive lines have depth across the starting five and often with their backups,...
NFLBleacher Report

6 NFL Players Most Likely to Hold Out of NFL Training Camps

Only the biggest stars seem capable of NFL training-camp holdouts these days. Thanks to the terms of the new collective bargaining agreement, such a move could lead to the loss of an accrued season toward free agency, and fines for missing mandatory time are bigger. That doesn't mean they won't...
NFLYardbarker

Cardinals All-Pro WR DeAndre Hopkins ends retirement talk over COVID vaccine

After learning the NFL could force teams to forfeit and also withhold pay if any game for the upcoming season is canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak among unvaccinated personnel, Arizona Cardinals All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins suggested via Twitter he could walk away from the NFL rather than receive one of the available vaccines.
NFL247Sports

The Highest-Paid NFL Players Ever, Ranked

Who's the top-earning NFL player of all time? Here's a hint: It's not Tom Brady, Peyton Manning or Aaron Rodgers. So, who is it?. We've assembled a countdown of the 50 biggest money-makers in NFL history, according to Spotrac data. Football and financial stats are current through the end of the 2020 season.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

DeAndre Hopkins considering retirement after recent NFL news

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is questioning his future in the NFL after some new rules were announced on Thursday. In his first season with the Arizona Cardinals last year, DeAndre Hopkins was basically everything the team was hoping for when they made a trade with the Houston Texans to acquire him.
NFLNFL

NFC West training camp preview: Rams turn to Matthew Stafford; Nick Bosa ready to lift 49ers?

2020 record: 8-8 Location: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona. Most important position battle: Wide receiver. The pecking order is pretty wide open after DeAndre Hopkins, who was his usual Pro Bowl self (115 catches, 1,407 yards) in his first season in Arizona. Two of the team's top six pass catchers from last year have moved on, and Larry Fitzgerald, who was second in receptions, still might. Adding veteran A.J. Green and rookie Rondale Moore to a cast that already includes Christian Kirk, Andy Isabella and KeeSean Johnson gives the Cardinals competitive depth. It's probably a make-or-break year for Kirk and Isabella, both of whom were drafted in the second round (Kirk in 2018, Isabella in 2019) and have had two seasons to get on the same page with Kyler Murray. Without an elite pass catcher at tight end or running back, the Cards need to get more out of their wideouts in 2021. There's reason to believe they will. It's just not clear how the pie will be cut.
NFLdistrictchronicles.com

NFL Star DeAndre Hopkins questions future in NFL Over COVID-19 Rules!

In the wake of the growing COVID-19 instances, NFL issued a memo on Thursday, July 22, which isn’t serving its gamers nicely, particularly DeAndre Hopkins. In response, he mentioned the NFL’s resolution has made him “question his future” in the sport. While followers are fearful he may give up, let’s check out his internet price.
College SportsNew York Post

Nick Saban has perfect response to Deion Sanders’ media drama

Nick Saban has won seven national championships – one with LSU and six with Alabama – and is perhaps the most well-known name in college football. But if you are addressing him, you can call him whatever you’d like. “Look, I respond to just about anything, and I’ve been called...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has 1 Star Player In Mind For The Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers were served a first-round exit at the hands of the Phoenix Suns earlier this postseason. And with both LeBron James and Anthony Davis battling injury issues, the 2020 NBA champions certainly weren’t looking capable of making a title-defending run. This loss for LA marked the start...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dez Bryant Says Former Cowboys Star Is Not Doing Well

During the mid-2000s, running back Marion Barber earned himself a reputation for being one of the toughest ballcarriers in the NFL. After a strong college career with the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Barber went on to have a strong, although brief, stint at the professional level. Unfortunately, Barber has had a...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears: New Aaron Rodgers news is exciting for Bears fans

The Chicago Bears‘ greatest rival in the last one and a half decades is easily Aaron Rodgers. However, Chicago’s archnemesis is more likely to move out of the NFC North after declining an extension from the Packers that would have made him the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL. According to...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott’s 5-word reaction to NFL vaccine policy amid DeAndre Hopkins drama

Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliot is the latest one to react to the league’s new vaccine policy which has some NFL players like DeAndre Hopkins shaking their heads. The league memo released on Thursday basically states that if a certain team has a COVID-19 outbreak in the upcoming 2021 NFL season, that team will have to forfeit their upcoming game and will be tagged as a loss. In addition, a forfeiture will also result in both affected teams’ not getting their salary for that game week which was more than enough reason for Elliot to get jabbed.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To The Barry Sanders News

Barry Sanders is arguably the biggest legend in the history of Oklahoma State outside of perhaps the late T. Boone Pickens. But it’s only this coming year that he’ll be joining the Cowboys Ring of Honor. Stadium college football insider Brett McMurphy reported on Thursday that Sanders will be the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy