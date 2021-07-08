Report: Stephon Gilmore, Patriots working toward contract extension
Stephon Gilmore has yet to report to the New England Patriots this offseason, but there seems to be plenty of optimism surrounding the situation. Gilmore, who is set to make less than $8 million this season, wants a new contract. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said on “SportsCenter” Thursday that the Patriots are open to giving him one. The two sides are expected to sit down before training camp in hopes of working out an extension.larrybrownsports.com
