Truck stolen at apartment complex

Oconee Sheriff’s Office has posted an alert for a pickup truck stolen last week from the grounds of a housing complex that accommodates university students near Clemson. The theft of a black 2017 GMC Denali was reported Friday afternoon, July 2 from a parking spot on Bufflehead Way at The View at the Pier apartment complex. It’s believed the pickup truck was stolen the night before around 10:30. The truck displayed a Clemson Tiger paw sticker on the back window. Its state of Maryland license tag is 7-9-0-1-1-C-D. If you can provide information that helps solve the case, contact Crime Stoppers. If your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.