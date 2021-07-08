Attack On Titan Cosplay Gives Eren's Final Look A Fem Makeover

One awesome Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood cosplay has tapped into the might of Major General Olivier Mira Armstrong! Hiromu Arakawa's original manga series is one of the most notable action franchises of all time for a number of reasons, but one of the big reasons it's stuck around in anime fans' minds for such a long time after its original end was the fact that it actually got two different anime adaptations. It's kind of par for the course now as many famous anime seem to come back for rebooted takes on their original run, but Fullmetal Alchemist was one of the first major franchises to do so.