Attack On Titan Cosplay Gives Eren's Final Look A Fem Makeover
The fourth and final season of Attack On Titan's anime has placed Eren Jaeger into a very different role from the young member of the Scout Regiment we knew in the three seasons prior, skirting the lines between hero and villain as the brother of Zeke and son of Grisha attempts to enact a terrifying plan. With Eren now wielding the powers of the Attack Titan, War Hammer Titan, and Founding Titan, one Cosplayer has given the youngest Jaeger a fem makeover using some pitch-perfect Cosplay to bring the protagonist to life.comicbook.com
