Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Steering wheel part can shatter on Mazdas if air bags deploy

By Independent TV
The Independent
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMazda is recalling nearly 261,000 older small cars because a plastic emblem on the steering wheel can shatter if the air bags are inflated, causing injuries. The recall covers certain Mazda 3 cars from the 2004 through 2007 model years. Mazda says in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators...

www.independent.co.uk

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Bags#Steering Wheel#Shatter#Small Cars#Mazdas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mazda
News Break
Cars
Related
CarsPosted by
Fortune

Mazda recalls over 260,000 cars over its own logo

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Mazda has issued a recall for 260,915 Mazda3 vehicles. The automaker and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued the recall on cars made between 2004 and 2007, after learning that the plastic Mazda emblem in the steering wheel could shatter when the airbag is deployed, creating plastic shrapnel that could injure passengers.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Why Do American Cars Have the Steering Wheel On the Left?

Even though the overwhelming majority of the world has chosen to put the steering wheel on the left, it is still a hotly debated issue between the right and left-handers. American cars are among the majority of cars that put their steering wheels on the left side of the car. But why is this something that varies across the world? It seems like it would be easier for companies like Honda or Ford not to make different steering wheel configurations. Alas.
Carsgmauthority.com

Chevy Corvette Is The Fifth Most American-Made Car In 2021, Study Says

The Chevy Corvette is commonly known as “America’s sports car,” flying the red-white-and-blue pride with a big V8 and crossed flag badge on the nose. However, according to one recent study, the Vette is only the fifth-most American-made car in 2021. Per a recent study from Cars.com, the Chevy Corvette...
CarsSan Gabriel Valley Tribune

US says 50,000 Bolt owners should park cars outside

WASHINGTON – U.S. auto safety regulators on Wednesday urged about 50,000 owners of General Motors electric Chevrolet Bolt vehicles that were recalled last year to park outside and away from homes and other structures after charging because of fire risks. Earlier on Wednesday, GM made the same recommendation and added...
CarsNewsweek

General Motors Again Recalling Over 331K Trucks for Engine Fire Risk

General Motors has issued a recall for over 331,000 diesel pickup trucks in the U.S. for the second time after reports of short circuiting engine block heater cords that can cause fires, the Associated Press reported. The recall includes some Chevrolet Silverado trucks, from 2017 through 2019, and GMC Sierra...
Detroit, TXcbslocal.com

Danger Of Side Air Bag Explosions Leads To Chevy, GMC Pickup Recall

DETROIT (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — General Motors is recalling more than 400,000 pickup trucks because the side air bags can explode without warning and spew parts into the cabin. The recall covers certain 2015 and 2016 Chevrolet and GMC Sierra 1500, 2500, and 3500 trucks. Documents posted by U.S. safety regulators say...
Carstorquenews.com

The Subaru Engines, Models And Years That Burn Oil - Is The Problem Fixed?

In some Forester, Outback, and Crosstrek models, Subaru Boxer engines have been singled out for having excessive oil consumption issues. See which years and engines are the problems and if the issue is fixed. If you've owned an older Subaru Forester, Outback, Crosstrek, or Impreza, you know some models burn...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Subaru Just Built Its 20 Millionth AWD Vehicle

Subaru is renowned for its sophisticated all-wheel-drive technology, which is standard for off-roaders like the Forester and Outback and helps improves the stability of the high-performance WRX STI sports car when it's pushed hard. The Japanese automaker has been building awesome all-wheel drive cars for nearly 50 years and is now celebrating a major production milestone.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Mazda Recalls 250K First-Gen Mazda3s For Brittle Steering Wheel Badge

Owners of older Mazda3 sedans and hatchbacks in the United States might soon receive a recall notification from Mazda. Specifically, the automaker is recalling first-generation models from 2004 through 2007 due to a defective Mazda badge in the center of the steering wheel that could shatter during driver airbag deployment.
CarsUS News and World Report

General Motors Recalls Trucks for Exploding Air Bags

General Motors is recalling hundreds of thousands of vehicles over faulty airbags that could explode without warning and ricochet parts into the cabin. Documents posted Friday by U.S. safety regulators state that the air bag inflator can fracture or the end cap can come off on both sides of the vehicles. Documents report that three inflators ruptured in 2015 Chevrolet Silverados last month, including one in Florida and two in Texas.
Carsmichiganradio.org

GM recalling more than 400k trucks due to airbag corrosion, risk of explosion

General Motors is recalling more than 400,000 pickup trucks in the U.S. because the side air bags can explode without warning and spew parts into the cabin. The recall covers certain 2015 and 2016 Chevrolet and GMC Sierra 1500, 2500, and 3500 trucks. Documents posted Friday by U.S. safety regulators...
CarsJalopnik

Mazda Is Recalling Over 260,000 Cars Because The Steering Wheel Logo Might Explode Into Your Face After Airbag Deployment

Nearly six years ago, according to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Mazda got its first report of the steering wheel Mazda logo fragmenting after airbag deployment, and hitting someone in the face. Mazda looked into the matter, and decided that there was a problem with the material used to make the logo, but that it didn’t pose a significant safety risk. Then more reports of people getting hit in the face started coming in.
Traffic Accidentsgmauthority.com

Chevy Volt Air Bag Warning Light Investigation Now Closed

A National Highway Traffic Safety Administration investigation into the front passenger-side airbag system in the first-generation Chevy Volt has now been closed. The investigation was opened back in 2019 after the NHTSA received a large number of complaints related to the front passenger-side airbag system in the 2012-2013 Chevy Volt. The problem was eventually traced back to the airbag sensor mat in the passenger seat, which is intended to detect a child seat or a smaller occupant that could potentially be injured by the airbag deployment. According to Car Complaints, the passenger side sensor mat could become bunch up and fold over itself, causing the airbag malfunction indicator light to appear on the vehicle’s instrument panel. This condition would also prevent the passenger side front and knee airbags from deploying in a crash.
CarsUSA Today

Exploding air bags prompt GM to recall more than 400,000 pickup trucks

General Motors is recalling more than 400,000 pickup trucks in the U.S. because the side air bags can explode without warning and spew parts into the cabin. The recall covers certain 2015 and 2016 Chevrolet and GMC Sierra 1500, 2500, and 3500 trucks. Documents posted Friday by U.S. safety regulators...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Listen To This Ford Interceptor's 27-Liter V12 Tank Engine Fire Up For The First Time

We love a crazy engine swap, and this might just be one of the craziest ones we've ever seen. We discovered this Ford Crown Victoria Police Interceptor that had undergone major heart surgery last year and was totally blown away by the sheer audacity of this build. Daniel Werner of Swedish stock took an unwanted 2006 Ford Crown Victoria, once the darling child of the American Police Force, and dumped the biggest engine he could find under the hood. The powerplant he ended up choosing was a 27-liter Meteor engine previously used in a World War II tank. In a new video we now get to hear this beast startup for the first time, and it's ridiculous.
EconomyCarscoops

Honda And Acura Won’t Let You Return Leased Cars To Other Dealer Lots Anymore

American Honda Finance Corporation announced today that it is directing its customers to return all leased vehicles to authorized Honda and Acura dealerships only. The company will no longer accept buyouts from unaffiliated dealers, it said in a statement. Honda cited “global parts supply issues and congestion at various ports” for the decision.
Buying Carscarthrottle.com

Someone In America Bought A Brand-New Toyota FJ Cruiser In 2021

One Toyota FJ Cruiser was registered in the last quarter, only seven years since it went off-sale in the States. America is the home of the SUV, and there are many different models that look pretty much alike to European eyes. One that stands out a bit more is the Toyota FJ Cruiser, which has become a cult classic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy