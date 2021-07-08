Steering wheel part can shatter on Mazdas if air bags deploy

A National Highway Traffic Safety Administration investigation into the front passenger-side airbag system in the first-generation Chevy Volt has now been closed. The investigation was opened back in 2019 after the NHTSA received a large number of complaints related to the front passenger-side airbag system in the 2012-2013 Chevy Volt. The problem was eventually traced back to the airbag sensor mat in the passenger seat, which is intended to detect a child seat or a smaller occupant that could potentially be injured by the airbag deployment. According to Car Complaints, the passenger side sensor mat could become bunch up and fold over itself, causing the airbag malfunction indicator light to appear on the vehicle’s instrument panel. This condition would also prevent the passenger side front and knee airbags from deploying in a crash.