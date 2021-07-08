Dana White tells critics of UFC fighter pay to back off: ‘This is mine and this is the way we’re doing it’

Conor McGregor has just left the hospital after receiving surgery to fix his broken leg suffered in the main event of UFC 264. The bout with Dustin Poirier was stopped by the in-cage doctor after it was clear that McGregor’s leg was broken. Following the fight, there were questions being asked by fans and people in the fight game on whether McGregor had a prior injury. Now days later, McGregor has come out on his Instagram to explain that yes, he did have a prior injury and that the UFC and their doctors knew about it.