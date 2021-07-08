Dana White tells critics of UFC fighter pay to back off: ‘This is mine and this is the way we’re doing it’
UFC President Dana White is growing weary of the constant criticism surrounding how he compensates his fighters. In the past few months, the latest headlines concerning fighter pay have mostly revolved around the negotiations for a Francis Ngannou vs. Jon Jones superfight that have come to a standstill as the dispute between both fighters and the UFC has spilled into the public eye. YouTube star turned pro boxer Jake Paul has also pushed for UFC fighters to be paid more.www.mmafighting.com
Comments / 5