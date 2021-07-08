NBA commentators' racial bias is showing, according to a new study

About three fourths of players in the National Basketball Association are Black, but that representation is almost reversed when it comes to sports media.

A new study found that NBA commentators were biased towards lighter-skinned players over darker-skinned players.

In an analysis of statements over 40 games, commentators were more likely to praise lighter-skinned players for their intelligence and criticise darker-skinned players, except for their athleticism.

The story of the NBA is dominated by Black players, but the script is largely being written by mostly white commentators who are biased against darker skinned players, according to a new study.

"Players of lighter skin tone are perceived as more intelligent and hard-working while comments on physical and athletic dominance are reserved for darker skin tone players," according to a study by RunRepeat, a shoe review website that recently conducted a similar study with the Professional Footballers' Association.

Just as in soccer, the researchers found that the balance of power between sports players and the media that covers them is tilted away from players of color. In an analysis of more than 2,000 statements, NBA commentators were nearly twice as likely to talk about athleticism when talking about darker-skinned players and more likely to talk about intelligence when discussing lighter-skinned players. When they did talk about intelligence, more than three fourths of the criticisms were directed towards players with a darker skin tone - as were criticisms about leadership, mentality and hard work.

Bias isn’t always blatant. In the study, researchers defined bias as "the distribution of comments towards players of different skin colors" and found a definite bias towards lighter skinned players over darker skinned players. Comments like "doesn’t have all the athleticism in the world but he plays smart," were more often directed towards lighter skinned players, based on an evaluation of headshots using the Fitzpatrick color scale, while darker skinned players would often hear comments like, "it just does not look like he's engaged."

“As events transpire in front of them at a machine-gun pace, announcers are caught up in the ‘heat of the battle.’ Having to inform and entertain in this environment, often without the time to choose words carefully, causes announcers to dredge up comments that reflect subconscious beliefs, images, attitudes, and values," said James A. Rada in a 2005 study of racial descriptors in television coverage that was cited by RunRepeat.

Nearly three-fourths of players in the NBA are Black, according to Statista's most recent data, while white players make up 16.9 percent of the league and Hispanic players make up 2.2 percent of the league, leaving 6.6 percent of players from other races. Still, there are only a handful of Black executives in the league and representation among coaches, managers and front office positions remains lackluster.

The dominance of Black players in American basketball has lent the league some shelter from criticisms of racial inequity in other professional sports. Last year, as play resumed after the outbreak of COVID-19 in the United States, the NBA showed support for the Black Lives Matter movement as protests against police violence and racism took place across the country.

Sports media, however, is another story. The largely white male-dominated industry is only 7.6 percent Black, but 70 percent white, according to Zippia. Among sports broadcasters, that representation is even more white, with nearly three fourths being white and just about 8 percent Black. The study, which coded transcriptions of commentary from 40 NBA games during the 2019-20 season, didn't specify the racial breakdown of the commentators, which means that these numbers could be more or less skewed depending on the commentator themselves.

