Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA commentators' racial bias is showing, according to a new study

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AoE7g_0arFpZBL00
  • About three fourths of players in the National Basketball Association are Black, but that representation is almost reversed when it comes to sports media.
  • A new study found that NBA commentators were biased towards lighter-skinned players over darker-skinned players.
  • In an analysis of statements over 40 games, commentators were more likely to praise lighter-skinned players for their intelligence and criticise darker-skinned players, except for their athleticism.

The story of the NBA is dominated by Black players, but the script is largely being written by mostly white commentators who are biased against darker skinned players, according to a new study.

"Players of lighter skin tone are perceived as more intelligent and hard-working while comments on physical and athletic dominance are reserved for darker skin tone players," according to a study by RunRepeat, a shoe review website that recently conducted a similar study with the Professional Footballers' Association.

Just as in soccer, the researchers found that the balance of power between sports players and the media that covers them is tilted away from players of color. In an analysis of more than 2,000 statements, NBA commentators were nearly twice as likely to talk about athleticism when talking about darker-skinned players and more likely to talk about intelligence when discussing lighter-skinned players. When they did talk about intelligence, more than three fourths of the criticisms were directed towards players with a darker skin tone - as were criticisms about leadership, mentality and hard work.

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

Bias isn’t always blatant. In the study, researchers defined bias as "the distribution of comments towards players of different skin colors" and found a definite bias towards lighter skinned players over darker skinned players. Comments like "doesn’t have all the athleticism in the world but he plays smart," were more often directed towards lighter skinned players, based on an evaluation of headshots using the Fitzpatrick color scale, while darker skinned players would often hear comments like, "it just does not look like he's engaged."

“As events transpire in front of them at a machine-gun pace, announcers are caught up in the ‘heat of the battle.’ Having to inform and entertain in this environment, often without the time to choose words carefully, causes announcers to dredge up comments that reflect subconscious beliefs, images, attitudes, and values," said James A. Rada in a 2005 study of racial descriptors in television coverage that was cited by RunRepeat.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

Nearly three-fourths of players in the NBA are Black, according to Statista's most recent data, while white players make up 16.9 percent of the league and Hispanic players make up 2.2 percent of the league, leaving 6.6 percent of players from other races. Still, there are only a handful of Black executives in the league and representation among coaches, managers and front office positions remains lackluster.

The dominance of Black players in American basketball has lent the league some shelter from criticisms of racial inequity in other professional sports. Last year, as play resumed after the outbreak of COVID-19 in the United States, the NBA showed support for the Black Lives Matter movement as protests against police violence and racism took place across the country.

Sports media, however, is another story. The largely white male-dominated industry is only 7.6 percent Black, but 70 percent white, according to Zippia. Among sports broadcasters, that representation is even more white, with nearly three fourths being white and just about 8 percent Black. The study, which coded transcriptions of commentary from 40 NBA games during the 2019-20 season, didn't specify the racial breakdown of the commentators, which means that these numbers could be more or less skewed depending on the commentator themselves.

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

Comments / 9

The Hill

The Hill

277K+
Followers
29K+
Post
201M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Games#Police Brutality#Fitzpatrick#Statista#Hispanic#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Society
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
Black Enterprise

‘Say Their Names’: A Gripping Book That Examines Issues Facing Black America and Black Athletes

Black athletes who qualify to participate in the Olympics are often challenged with dealing with issues beyond their athletic talent. For instance, tennis star Naomi Osaka faced considerable backlash for taking a mental health break. In the 1960s, Muhammad Ali threw his Olympic gold medal into the Ohio River in disgust after being refused service at a restaurant. And history put a stain on the heroic acts of Tommie Smith and John Carlos who raised their fists as a human rights symbol during the Olympic games in 1968 but were ostracized for their efforts. Colin Kaepernick and so many Black athletes have become infamous simply for fighting for justice.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Kendrick Perkins Announces Update On Jalen Rose Relationship

Throughout this year’s NBA playoffs, ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins made blasphemous statements about Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. He tried to backtrack after the Bucks won the title on Tuesday night, but Jalen Rose wouldn’t let him get off easy. During this past Wednesday’s edition of Get Up on...
Nashville, TNtennesseestar.com

Crom Carmichael on White Liberals Versus What Black Americans Really Think and the Fascism of China

Live from Music Row Monday morning on The Tennessee Star Report with Michael Patrick Leahy – broadcast on Nashville’s Talk Radio 98.3 and 1510 WLAC weekdays from 5:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. – host Leahy welcomed the original all-star panelist Crom Carmichael to the studio to weigh in on the mentality of woke white liberals, what Black American’s are really thinking, and fascist China.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Giannis’ Girlfriend, Mariah Riddlesprigger, Has Message For ESPN Analyst

In the aftermath of the Bucks’ NBA Finals win, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger had a message for ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins. Perkins made headlines earlier in the playoffs when he declared that Khris Middleton, not Giannis, was the “Batman” for the Bucks. The former NBA champion center called Giannis the team’s “Robin.”
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Former Suns executive has strange Monty Williams criticism

Monty Williams was widely praised throughout Phoenix’s Finals run. But one former Suns executive is now offering a strange criticism of him. Amin Elhassan of Meadowlark Media appeared this week on “The Rich Eisen Show.” During the episode, Elhassan criticized Williams for entering the Milwaukee Bucks locker room during their championship celebration to offer congratulations.
Posted by
The Hill

Kneeling Olympians will be shown in highlights, social media, IOC says

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said protesting athletes who kneel will be shown in highlights and on social media, The Associated Press reported Thursday. “The IOC is covering the Games on its owned and operated platforms and such moments will be included as well,” the committee said. The decision amounts...
Philadelphia, PAphillytrib.com

Why Twitter ignores Black press and embraces white media

The New Pittsburgh Courier, the St. Louis American, and Philadelphia Tribune count among the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) most successful print and digital publications. The 81-year-old NNPA is the trade association that represents the more than 230 African American-owned newspapers and media companies of the 194-year-old Black Press of...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

MLB All-Star Game bombs in ratings again. Here's why

Major League Baseball's All-Star Game was once "appointment viewing" in this country. In 1980, more than 36 million people tuned in. In 2015, in the age of interleague play, a still-respectable 11 million watched the American and National Leagues battle it out. But for Tuesday night's game, the Nielsen numbers...

Comments / 9

Community Policy