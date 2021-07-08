Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Men's fashion trends from the past 100 years

By Kelsi Trinidad
Posted by 
Stacker
Stacker
 14 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yedhy_0arFpWXA00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nAzel_0arFpWXA00
Canva

Men's fashion trends from the past 100 years

While men’s fashion often resides in womenswear’s shadow in terms of exposure and versatility, menswear has a robust and dynamic history. Menswear trends through the years have served as time capsules that can hold the key sentiments of an era. The fabric of a jacket can hold clues to the political climate and a collar shape can signal the wearer’s occupation, while a wide-cut pant leg can signal a moment of social rebellion. From austere suits of the Depression-era 1930s and laid-back leather jackets of 1950s greasers to the shiny opulence of the 1980s, menswear trends have always been able to capture the spirit of the time.

Some menswear trends fade just as fast as they come about, while many have stood the test of time and remain fashion staples today. Some trends are born out of necessity, like detachable collars in the 1920s, and some from an era’s popular TV show, bringing back nostalgic trends from the 1960s ad-age. The cyclical nature of the fashion industry causes early trends to re-emerge in later years with minor tweaks or updates. The 1920s’ wide-brimmed fedora re-emerges with a narrower brim in the 2000s and the 1950s skinny tie brings a touch of nostalgia to suits in the 2010s. With a new decade underway, we may see a new resurgence of past trends (flip-flops, anyone?) intermixed with new, innovative looks.

Stacker compiled a list of 30 menswear fashion trends to pay tribute to the menswear trends that came before. The list contains trends that occurred during the last 100 years (from 1920 to 2019) using a variety of fashion analysis sources and news articles. Click through the slideshow to take a trip back in time through menswear fashion trends from the past century.

You may also like: The 52 women who have won the Nobel prize

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PtLSX_0arFpWXA00
Charlie Huang // Wikimedia Commons

1920s: Detachable collars

In the early 1900s, it was customary for men’s shirt collars to be sold separately from the shirts themselves. The detachable collar allowed conservative businessmen to easy launder their collar and, if need be, replace them. They also offered the ability to change up the collar styling of a shirt. These collars were always white and stiffly shaped into a tall fold that could rise up to three inches tall. These detachable collars gave way to the term “white-collar,” which is still used today to characterize office workers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jKPnY_0arFpWXA00
National Library of Ireland

1920s: Wide-brimmed fedoras

The 1920s was a big era for hats, and by far, the most iconic style of the decade was the wide-brimmed fedora. The fedora was the preferred hat style of young men because it didn’t have to be matched exactly to a suit’s material. Men were able to mix and match their suits to their hats, allowing them to add some of their own personality to their ensemble. This trend would re-emerge with a more narrow brim in the 2000s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IGB3p_0arFpWXA00
Pixabay

1920s: Two-toned Oxfords

Unlike the basic design of oxford shoes in the 1910s, the two-toned oxfords of the 1920s added sporty flair to men’s footwear. With contrasting leather detail placed at the toe-cap, heel, and around the laces, this style was a departure from the somewhat conservative, utilitarian version before it. Versions of this trend are still worn today by both men and women.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tCEm2_0arFpWXA00
Public Domain

1930s: Double-breasted suits

By the 1930s, boxy silhouettes emerged and double-breasted suits and tuxedos became the fashion of the decade. Suits of this era were cut with slimmer waists and tapered pant legs to conserve fabric during the Great Depression. Darker colors became fashionable, representing the sullen attitude of the era.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QDxFJ_0arFpWXA00
London Express // Getty Images

1930s: High-waisted trousers

Accompanying the era’s double-breasted jacket were high-fitting trousers. The higher waistline created a lengthening effect that balanced out the bulk of the pleated fronts. It was the extra-wide waistband that remained unique to the 1930s and is sometimes referred to as a Hollywood trouser. These trousers were meant to be worn with a vest or sweater.

You may also like: What having a baby was like the year you were born

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uikAw_0arFpWXA00
National Archives

1940s: Zoot suits

The 1940s brought World War II, and with it, a government restriction on wool. Because of this, most menswear was made to conserve fabric. This policy manifested itself in single-breasted suits and trousers without pleats or cuffs. As an act of rebellion, young people and people of color adopted the overly baggy, excessively long, exaggerated zoot suit style, rejecting the conservative nature of the time. Because they were technically illegal to make due to the excessive use of fabric, zoot suits were often purchases on the black market and became the uniform of the anti-establishment “swing kids” that hung out at jazz clubs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vdAEq_0arFpWXA00
Hulton Archive // Getty Images

1950s: Polo shirts

The end of wartime brought with it a more relaxed menswear style often referred to as sportswear or leisurewear. The 1950s introduced laid-back styles including the polo shirt, which was seen as a more youthful, casual alternative to the formal button-down style, while still maintaining a conservative, golf-style look. Polo shirts are still a solid fixture in a business-casual wardrobe today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZLqdc_0arFpWXA00
Pixabay

1950s: Motorcycle leather jackets

Just as the zoot suit was a rebellion against the thrift and conservation of wartime in the 1940s, the “greaser” style served as a rebellion against the social conservatism of the 1950s. A style mostly embraced by the youth of this era, greasers sported T-shirts, denim, and leather jackets. The greaser style was further popularized by James Dean in the iconic film “Rebel Without a Cause.” This style would re-emerge in the 1990s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G6bwE_0arFpWXA00
Chaloner Woods // Getty Images

1950s: Wayfarer glasses

Ray-Ban premiered the Wayfarer style in 1956, and it has since become one of the most popular sunglasses styles of all time. The trapezoidal shape of the plastic frames is flattering on a variety of face shapes and gained favor among celebrities like President John F. Kennedy, Bob Dylan, and Andy Warhol. To this day, Wayfarers are beloved by celebrities and non-celebrities alike.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EzP7S_0arFpWXA00
Keystone // Getty Images

1960s: Floral prints

The social tumult of the 1960s gave way to various subcultures that were dealing with wartime injustices in their own unique ways—including expressing themselves through fashion. One thing was certain, convention was no longer the norm as the menswear industry began to embrace funkier prints and patterns, including florals. The age of Flower Power brought colorful floral shirts, ties, and even trousers into the realms of both formal and casual attire.

You may also like: U.S. Army by the numbers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LHHRD_0arFpWXA00
Pixabay

1960s: Chelsea boots

One subculture of the 1960s was the Mod set, who took their minimalist fashion inspiration from London’s rock music scene. Bands like The Beatles and The Who brought the Chelsea boot trend to the forefront of men’s fashion. Everyone from young artists to business executives wore this sleek, slip-on style of boot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jTQwS_0arFpWXA00
Pexels

1960s: Clubmaster glasses

Though the Clubmaster style of glasses first became available in the 1950s, the style gained peak popularity in the 1960s. Somewhat similar to Ray-Ban’s Wayfarer, the Clubmaster has a thick browline that receded into a thin lower rim. While the style faded from popularity in the 1970s, the show “Mad Men” revived the style in late 2007 by capitalizing on the cool nostalgia of the 1960s advertising culture.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tmeK7_0arFpWXA00
Dove Daily Express/Hulton Archive // Getty Images

1970s: Bell bottoms

The 1970s were the age of disco, and with it came the rise of bell-bottom pants. With an exaggerated, flared leg, bell bottoms allowed for extra movement on the dancefloor and were worn in a variety of fabrics and patterns. The clothes of this era were highly influenced by the hit film “Saturday Night Fever.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27OsxH_0arFpWXA00
SenseiAlan // Flickr

1970s: Leisure suits

The leisure suit was a decade-defining trend of the 1970s along with the rise of disco. It generally consisted of a boxy, poly-blend blazer, with several unnecessary pockets and matching pants. The look was most often completed with a loud button-down shirt -- preferably made of qiana -- with oversized point collars. At the time, it was considered a casual and cool take on the standard suit of the eras before.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pWGUF_0arFpWXA00
Canva

1980s: Loafers and boat shoes

The “Miami Vice”-inspired pastel suits of the 1980s were usually paired with a pair of loafers or boat shoes . Loafers and boat shoes were also popular for more casual looks as well. Both styles could complete a workwear look or add preppy flair to a casual outfit. Loafers and boat shoes remain timeless styles and are popular today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oswJc_0arFpWXA00
Canva

1980s: Bomber jackets

The hit TV show “Miami Vice” premiered in 1984 and became a huge fashion inspiration for the menswear of the 1980s. So-called leisure suits became popular and consisted of a t-shirt worn under a designer suit, usually in a variety of pastel colors. This was a casual and cool take on the standard suit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2srpJB_0arFpWXA00
Canva

1980s: Denim jackets

The 1980s was a peak decade for denim, with many men embracing the head-to-toe look of wearing jeans paired with a denim jacket. The denim jacket could be paired almost universally with everything from a button down shirt to a t-shirt, from khakis to jeans. The denim jacket is still a versatile menswear staple today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09gCRy_0arFpWXA00
HELENE CAYEUX AFP via GettyImages

1980s: Sneakers

Drawing from the rise of hip hop music, sneakers became a major fashion trend of the 1980s. Most notably, the Nike Air Force One and Nike Air Jordan styles became huge commodities that would signal the beginning of sneakerhead culture. Additionally, the rise of the aerobics fitness craze made Reebok sneakers very popular during the ‘80s. Today, sneaker styles from that era are highly coveted collector’s items.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KGQJd_0arFpWXA00
Pexels

1990s: Graphic tees

The 1990s were a confusing time for fashion. Coming down from the excess of the ‘80s, the ‘90s were more about emphasizing casual comfort and street style. As a result, the graphic tee was worn by everyone from teenage skaters to off-duty businessmen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z1CcG_0arFpWXA00
Canva

1990s: Windbreakers

In keeping with the athletic-focused styles of the 1990s, the windbreaker became a street-style staple in menswear. Windbreakers of this era often featured bright colors and bold patterns. The windbreaker has made a recent comeback in today’s fashion, with men wearing them as a retro nod to the 1990s.

You may also like: 25 pictures of abandoned military installations and their stories

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rWv1v_0arFpWXA00
Canva

1990s: Flannel shirts

The 1990s was the heyday of grunge. The flannel shirt soon became a uniform staple of the grunge subculture with celebrities like Kurt Cobain and Johnny Depp pairing flannel shirts with t-shirts and jeans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eveUu_0arFpWXA00
Canva

2000s: Machine-distressed denim

Denim took a bold turn in the 2000s with the rise of distressed and faded jeans. Instead of letting jeans distress on their own through normal wear and tear, the 2000s brought mass-produced machine distressing that looked faded right off of the rack. This resulted in exaggerated displays of distressing and dying. Luckily, this trend faded away by the next decade.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fVbfO_0arFpWXA00
Canva

2000s: Military wear and camouflage

The mid-2000s saw the United States once again at war, and the rise of military wear in regular men’s fashion followed. From cargo pants to camouflage patterns to army jackets, the military influence was undeniable. This trend still lingers, gaining steam in menswear trends every few years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TFwcH_0arFpWXA00
Pexels

2000s: Bucket hats

In addition to military wear, bucket hats also gained huge popularity during the 2000s. With versions in original canvas, nylon, and even faux-fur, bucket hats infiltrated this decade’s popular culture with celebrities like Jay Z, Nelly, and Brad Pitt all seen sporting them. 2019 saw a strong resurgence in the bucket hat trend, with many gracing the runway that year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06lKFO_0arFpWXA00
Canva

2000s: Sport sunglasses

Eyewear in the 2000s took an athletic turn with styles that were originally meant for sports like motocross, running, and biking making their way into everyday wear. Frames were often outfitted with tinted lenses in various colors and shiny reflective coatings. Thankfully, sport sunglasses have since gone back to their utilitarian origins.

You may also like: Popular fashion trends the year you were born

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eKXZ0_0arFpWXA00
PxHere

2000s: Narrow-brimmed fedoras

The 2000s welcomed back the fedora hat into menswear, but unlike its classic 1920s predecessor, the brim of modern fedoras is very narrow. Clearly, this isn’t a hat aimed at sun protection. This narrow-brimmed style became a trendy staple on the red carpet throughout the early 2000s with stars like Diddy and Justin Timberlake sporting them in photos.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pcORG_0arFpWXA00
Canva

2000s: Flip-flops

In the early 2000s, along with the rise of the casual-loving Abercrombie set came the rise of men wearing flip-flops. Possibly one of the more controversial trends, flip-flops became perfectly acceptable to wear with jeans and a t-shirt (and in some cases, a button-down).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49JirG_0arFpWXA00
Jonathan Mueller // Flickr

2010s: Skinny ties

Skinny ties were originally a trend of the 1950s, but they gained a newfound popularity among young men in the 2010s. As all styles came to focus on slimmer silhouettes, so did neckwear. Though the style is starting to phase out, men still sport skinny ties today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aHxb1_0arFpWXA00
Pixabay

2010s: Analog wristwatches

With the fall of the digital watch came the resurgence of classic analog wristwatches. As the digital watch became associated with a style that was more casual and sporty, the analog watch renewed itself as the universal standard of upscale men’s wristwear.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UDZMV_0arFpWXA00
Canva

2010s: Slim-cut denim

Originally made popular by 1960s rockers like The Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, and The Beatles, slim-cut denim hit its true stride in the 2010s. This decade gave men’s slim-cut denim the designer treatment, with almost every luxury line creating a version of slim-cut men’s jeans.

You may also like: Baby names that have faded into obscurity

Comments / 0

Stacker

Stacker

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
407K+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
Nelly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Trends#Fashion Designer#Mad Men#Canva Men#Wikimedia Commons 1920s#Oxford#London Express#Hulton Archive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Fashion Show
News Break
Markets
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Market Analysis
News Break
Designers & Collections
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Apparel
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Beauty & FashionHello Magazine

20 staycation fashion essentials for men

Thanks to the pandemic you might not be travelling abroad this summer, but a staycation right here in the UK is likely to be on the cards and it's still worth looking stylish for. If loungewear is ingrained into your brain and you're in need of some packing inspiration, look no further. From the best men's staycation shirts to shorts, sandals and all of the must-have accessories, we've rounded up the fashion essentials you'll want to take away with you.
Augusta Free Press

Best online fashion clothing stores for men 2021

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. The art of dressing well has been significantly adorned by men around the world. In fact, men’s attention to style and effort to define a separate style of flaunting is quite notable. However, sometimes budget could stand out as a barrier in the way of envy, which can be a valid reason to procrastinate or proceed further.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

Fashion Magazine Style, But for TV: Behind the Clothes of the Industry’s Guilty Pleasure Watch, ‘The Bold Type’

“The Bold Type” premiered in 2017 and ever since has been one of the fashion magazine world’s guilty pleasures. Is it in any way a realistic depiction of what working in media is like in this day and age? Not in the slightest. But that’s precisely what makes it such a fun watch — right down to the clothes. The show follows three best friends and colleagues at Scarlet magazine, which is based on Cosmopolitan magazine (Cosmo’s former editor in chief Joanna Coles was involved in the show’s development). Kat, Jane and Sutton each develop their own senses of style over the seasons, and for the fifth and final one, costume designer Mandi Line was tapped to bring it all home.
Apparelgoodmenproject.com

Latest Fashion Trends in Custom Clothing

— Suppose you are a fashionista, an average office worker, or just someone who is looking to impress a few people at a wedding or high school reunion. In that case, you might be wondering what the latest fashion trends are and what will be considered stylish in the year to come.
Designers & CollectionsHello Magazine

Victoria Beckham reveals the fashion trend that's going to go wild

Victoria Beckham is the ultimate fashionista. From her glam WAG days to her minimal high end looks, the former Spice Girl has worn it all. The fashion mogul is usually first when it comes to the latest fads and on Tuesday evening, the mother-of-four shared her latest drop from her fashion line which featured not double denim, but triple. Yes, triple!
Designers & CollectionsFASHION Magazine |

All the Different Ways to Style a Silky Scarf This Summer

Look to the classic silk scarf to add a touch of glamour and savoir-faire to your ensemble. A silk twill scarf is one of the most versatile accessories in one’s wardrobe. It’s a great way to add a pop of colour to a plain outfit or make a statement when paired with another pattern. Fashionistas, celebrities and royals alike have long been fans of this tried-and-true accessory, from Grace Kelly and Queen Elizabeth II to Halsey and Olivia Palermo. It plays a significant part in pop culture, too — just look to the Please Don’t Go challenge on TikTok and memorable looks in classic films like Meryl Streep’s Hermès foulard in The Devil Wears Prada and Faye Dunaway’s pointed number in Bonnie and Clyde. So how do the trendsetters style the classic silk scarf in 2021? Pretty much any way you can dream up, from twisting it into a bra top and wearing it as a belt to using it as a hair accessory. Here are some of our favourite examples of how to style a classic silk scarf from the streets of Paris, London and Milan.
ApparelPosted by
Vogue Magazine

30 Tennis Dresses to Help You Master the Country Club Aesthetic

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Whether you’ve got a lethal backhand or just enjoy dressing for the country club, the best tennis dresses of the season are here to match either vibe. Yes, indeed, another dose of nostalgic fashion to take in; this trend is a part of summer’s retro country-club-chic aesthetic, primarily anchored by crisp whites, peppy pastels, and athletic color-blocking and stripes.
ApparelHarper's Bazaar

The best cowboy boots for women to shop in 2021

It’s safe to say that the recent womenswear shows made a case for cowboy boots – they were spotted at Celine, Saint Laurent and Isabel Marant, to name but a few. But the truth is, since the latter two have ‘80s western references embedded deep within their house codes, we suspect the shoe’s recent renaissance has well and truly come from the ground up.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Forbes

Ralph Lauren And The Great Return Of American Menswear In Summer 2021

At the dawn of a new style horizon, there is something to be said for clothing that doesn’t “look” right. In America today, and sadly enough, there seems to be an abundance of outlandish apparel and accessories available to male consumers. These offerings have flooded the retail market with obnoxious items that seemingly move men out of their comfort style zone and into unchartered distasteful territory.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

Couture Fall 2021 Trends

Couture has gained traction beyond its traditional clientele over the past few years, but the return of IRL shows, some history-making launches (including Pyer Moss and Gaultier Paris by Sacai), and the return of Balenciaga to couture all made fall 2021 the buzziest season in recent times. The attention-grabbing shows...
Designers & CollectionsMOJEH

This Dior Book Tote Is The Playful Pre-Fall Piece You Need Now

A stellar example of the French fashion House’s expert craftsmanship, the latest iteration of the iconic Dior Book Tote bag is the ultimate pre-fall piece. When Maria Grazia Chiuri introduced her pre-fall 2021 collection for Dior back in December last year, it was clear that quarantine had changed her outlook on life. Gone were the pared-back silhouettes in muted colour palettes we’ve become so accustomed to, and in their place we saw an ode to the pop culture of the ’70s, with playful prints and vibrant hues that gave us a new lease of life. Leading the pack? The latest iteration of the iconic Dior Book tote, which came reimagined in a chic beige Mizza Motif.
Beauty & Fashionenstarz.com

A Blast from the Past - Celebs That Are Bringing Trends Back Into Style

As we've seen time and time again, the average amount of time that it takes for a certain style to come back into fashion seems to be around 20-30 years. And, this theory might just ring true, as there have been a number of trends from the 90s, 80s, and even 70s that are currently making a comeback and becoming staples in our closets once more. From the flared pants of the 70s to jewelry from the 90s, here are just a few trends that celebs are sporting as of late.

Comments / 0

Community Policy