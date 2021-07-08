Cancel
Politics

Haiti’s elections minister says two men believed to be Haitian-Americans arrested in assassination of Haiti president

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 14 days ago

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s elections minister says two men believed to be Haitian-Americans arrested in assassination of Haiti president.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

#Assassination#Haitian Americans#Port Au Prince#Ap
