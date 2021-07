Real Madrid are expected to carry out some serious transfer business in the ongoing window which will include an enforced sale of some first-team players. The upcoming pre-season fixtures, which involve a friendly at Glasgow at the Ibrox Stadium against Rangers, could lead to making or breaking futures of some of the team’s players. One of the main changes Carlo Ancelotti is expected to bring in will be to provide chances to players who were frozen out by Zinedine Zidane over the last two campaigns.