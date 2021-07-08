Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Sale of Wilmington Drive-In Theater site pending

By GARY HUFFENBERGER
wnewsj.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a number of years on the market, the Wilmington Drive-In Theater is now pending purchase, according to the realtor sign on the North Lincoln Street property. Realtor Jeffrey F. Bennett said Thursday he can’t comment on the pending transaction. According to the News Journal archives, Chakeres Theatres Inc. announced in May 2016 that the Wilmington Drive-In would not be open for the 2016 summer season. At the time, a Chakeres Theatres executive told the News Journal there were two basic options: To see whether it’s feasible to convert it into a digital drive-in cinema; or to look at the possibility of marketing the facility.

www.wnewsj.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drive In Theater#The News Journal#Chakeres Theatres Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Marketing
Related
Carbon County, PApahomepage.com

Mahoning Drive-In theater fights to keep their land

MAHONING TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It could soon be the final curtain for a drive-in theater in Carbon County. The Mahoning Drive-In theater recently found out about the future plans for the property. The Mahoning Drive-In is facing permanent shut down and demolition and is set to be replaced...
Battle Creek, MIPosted by
98.7 WFGR

Stunning Battle Creek Home for Sale Offers Private Lake, Theater, and Spa

This rare and stunning property boasts more amenities than some of the best hotels and sits on 323 acres of private and pristine land. This palatial estate has something for everyone. That is of course if you can afford the $6,500,000 price tag. The Zillow listing shows well over 100 photos of the tastefully decorated estate/compound that show that no expense was spared.
Politicspahomepage.com

‘You guys aren’t going to let it happen’: Mahoning Drive-In theater staying open

MAHONING TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The fight to save the Mahoning Drive-In theater is over. The theater will remain open, they announced Thursday. Virgil Cardamone, the partner, booker and curator at the theater, announced on Facebook, that the vice president of Greenskies Clean Energy is backing out of their plan to replace the drive-in with a solar farm.
Wilmington, MAWilmington Apple

Red Cross Announces 2 Upcoming Blood Drives In Wilmington

WILMINGTON, MA — The American Red Cross is conducting the following upcoming blood drives in Wilmington:. Tuesday, July 20, 2021, 1pm-7pm — Wilmington Masonic Lodge (32 Church Street) Thursday, July 29, 2021, 10am-3pm — Wilmington Knights of Columbus Hall (112 Middlesex Avenue) Interested donors can call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to...
Virginia StateOnlyInYourState

A Trip To This Classic Family Drive-In Theater Outside Of Richmond, Virginia Will Make Your Summer Complete

Piling into the car with your family and pulling into the local drive-through theater is a summertime tradition that has stood the test of time. Fortunately, this cherished activity can still be enjoyed here in Virginia. About 30 minutes outside of Richmond, the Goochland Drive-In Theater is a popular spot for catching a flick with friends and family in Virginia. Complete with ample parking and a concession stand, this might be your new go-to summer destination.
Midlothian, TXmidlothian.tx.us

Garage Sale- 506 Wild Springs Drive

Ad Valorem Tax Information: Fiscal Year 2020 - 2021 The City of Midlothian adopted a tax rate that will raise more taxes for maintenance and operations than last year’s tax rate. The tax rate will effectively be raised by 3.5 percent and will raise taxes for maintenance and operations on a $100,000 home by approximately $12.65.
Bear, DEdelawarebusinessnow.com

The shipping container drive-in theater

The words portable and drive in theater don’t usually go together. But that’s the strategy behind the Bear Drive-In Theater, slated to open in the coming weeks. Owner Bob Weir has brought in shipping containers for the twin-screen theater, behind the Lowe’s off Route 7 in Bear. In a way,...
Bear, DEtownsquaredelaware.com

Cargo containers are stacked at site of new Bear Drive In

The cargo containers are on site at the new Bear Drive In and workers on Monday were stabilize one stack and starting the process to install a screen. The drive in on Bear Christiana Road, behind the Lowe’s, will use stacks of cargo containers to create two screens, one facing the road and one facing Route 1.
Attleboro, MASun Chronicle

Residents of Sandcastle Estates in Attleboro dreading pending sale

ATTLEBORO — Sandcastle Estates was bought by Legacy Communities for $13.35 million 2 1/2 years ago and now there’s another deal in place to sell it for nearly $19 million. And that’s very bad news up for the 225 senior citizen residents in the mobile home park on Mendon Road in South Attleboro because it means rents will be going up for the many living there on fixed incomes.
MoviesKeene Sentinel

Drive-in theaters offer a way of coming together while staying apart

Ask someone who experienced speaker boxes, mosquito coils and memories of the intermission video in the background while Danny Zuko from the film “Grease” croons “Sandy” in his best falsetto, and you are bound to witness a familiar warm, wistful expression. And what of that sparkling technicolor memory of the refreshment video? It was created in 1957 and is still playing on drive-in screens to this day. When hot dogs and cups of soda are dancing larger than life on a 45-foot-tall screen, it’s almost impossible not to make your way to the concession stand.
Ohio Statewnewsj.com

Ohio unemployment claims dip

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) this week provided updated data on Ohio’s unemployment claims filed in Ohio the week of July 4-July 10. Ohioans filed 9,953 initial traditional unemployment claims last week, which was 947 fewer than the previous week. Ohioans filed 162,965...
Energy Industryenergynews.us

Solar developer’s reversal spares historic drive-in theater

SOLAR: An energy developer reverses course after public outcry over its plan to demolish a historic drive-in movie theater in Pennsylvania and install a solar farm, saying it will no longer pursue the project. (Morning Call) ALSO:. • A clean energy investment company and a solar installer announce a partnership...
Clinton County, OHwnewsj.com

Clinton County eateries inspected

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports. Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene. For...

Comments / 0

Community Policy