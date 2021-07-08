Cancel
Jaden Smith Launches 'Moldable' Earbuds Collab With Ultimate Ears

By Tim Chan
Billboard
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJaden Smith has teamed up with audio brand Ultimate Ears for a new collaboration marking the launch of Ultimate Ears' "UE FITS You" campaign. The new campaign features Smith showing off the all-new UE FITS, which Ultimate Ears says is the world’s "first-ever true wireless earphones that mold to the unique shape of your ears." What that means: Unlike regular earbuds, which are prone to getting loose and falling out, UE Fits use gel-filled ear-tips to conform to the shape of your ear canal, ensuring a more stable and secure fit.

