Jaden Smith Launches 'Moldable' Earbuds Collab With Ultimate Ears

Jaden Smith has teamed up with audio brand Ultimate Ears for a new collaboration marking the launch of Ultimate Ears' "UE FITS You" campaign. The new campaign features Smith showing off the all-new UE FITS, which Ultimate Ears says is the world’s "first-ever true wireless earphones that mold to the unique shape of your ears." What that means: Unlike regular earbuds, which are prone to getting loose and falling out, UE Fits use gel-filled ear-tips to conform to the shape of your ear canal, ensuring a more stable and secure fit.