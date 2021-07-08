Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charleston, WV

Health officials report three new COVID-19 deaths in West Virginia, 53 new cases

By ANNA MOORE, JEFF MORRIS
wchstv.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Three new COVID-19 deaths and 53 new positive coronavirus cases were reported on Thursday by West Virginia health officials. The death total for the pandemic is now at 2,904, according to the state Department of Health and Human Resources. The latest deaths were a 77-year-old man from Mingo County, a 77-year-old man from Harrison County, and an 87-year-old woman from Monongalia County.

wchstv.com

Comments / 5

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raleigh, WV
City
Charleston, WV
State
Wyoming State
City
Jefferson, WV
State
Ohio State
Charleston, WV
Health
Charleston, WV
Coronavirus
State
West Virginia State
Charleston, WV
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Dhhr#Berkeley#Kanawha#Monongalia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Department of Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Slimmed-down ceremony to open pandemic-hit Tokyo Games

TOKYO, July 23 (Reuters) - The Tokyo Olympics opens on Friday with a ceremony reflecting a Games like no other, walking a fine line between celebrating the feats of the world's best athletes while acknowledging the global hardship caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Postponed for a year, organisers were forced...
NFLPosted by
The Associated Press

NFL teams face potential forfeits for COVID-19 outbreaks

NFL teams that experience a COVID-19 outbreak among nonvaccinated players could forfeit regular-season games, with players on both teams not getting paid. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell warned the 32 teams Thursday in a memo obtained by The Associated Press that no games would be rescheduled under such circumstances. Instead, forfeits could happen.
Iowa StatePosted by
CBS News

Former Iowa congresswoman announces bid for Grassley's Senate seat

Former Democratic Iowa Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer announced on Thursday that she's running for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Republican Chuck Grassley. Finkenauer, 32, is the first major Democratic candidate to enter the race. She was elected to Congress in 2018, but lost her bid for a second term to freshman Representative Ashley Hinson.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

New Capitol Police chief to take over Friday

Incoming U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger will take over on Friday, the Capitol Police Board announced Thursday. The Capitol Police Board officially announced that Manger, who served over four decades in policing, was chosen to helm USPC. Manger’s selection was first reported by The Associated Press, and confirmed by...

Comments / 5

Community Policy