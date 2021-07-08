Health officials report three new COVID-19 deaths in West Virginia, 53 new cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Three new COVID-19 deaths and 53 new positive coronavirus cases were reported on Thursday by West Virginia health officials. The death total for the pandemic is now at 2,904, according to the state Department of Health and Human Resources. The latest deaths were a 77-year-old man from Mingo County, a 77-year-old man from Harrison County, and an 87-year-old woman from Monongalia County.