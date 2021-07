Ed Sheeran took to Instagram to celebrate the release of BTS' new song Permission To Dance, which he co-wrote, by jamming to the peppy dance track. Ed Sheeran is in a celebratory mood as BTS' new song, Permission to Dance, which he co-wrote alongside Steve Mac, Johnny McDaid and Jenna Andrews, has finally dropped. It's just been a day but BTS ARMY has already been very appreciative of the emotional sentiments attached to the peppy dance track. Taking to his Instagram page boasting of 33.1 million (and counting) followers, Ed shared a video of himself jamming to the fun tune on the streets of London.