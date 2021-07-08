HITS To Bring First Commercially-Owned NARA-Approved Record Storage Facility To St. Louis Area

For approximately 18 years, Lisa Knight of The Design House has specialized in creating soulful spaces and portraying each client’s personality with precision. “Our homes are our everything,” says Knight, that interior design firm’s owner. “We spend a lot of time in them, so if you have a house that speaks to you, then it’s the right house for you. There may be someone who loves color and loves brightness, and that makes them happy. Then there might be someone who loves a very calm space, and that makes them happy. No matter the style, we can create a well curated design.”