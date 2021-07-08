Cancel
Atlanta, GA

Loose serval captured after jumping on Atlanta woman's bed

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
 14 days ago
July 8 (UPI) -- An African serval that surprised a sleeping Atlanta woman by jumping on her bed has been safely captured, officials said.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources confirmed Thursday that the serval, a large African cat, was captured near the Capital City Country Club, which is located on the border of the Buckhead and Brookhaven neighborhoods.

The serval made headlines when it wandered into Kristine Frank's home in the early hours of June 30 and woke her by jumping on her bed. Frank's husband guided the cat out of the house and no one inside the home was injured.

Servals are not legal to keep as pets in Georgia. It was unclear whether officials had identified the animal's owner or whether a criminal investigation had been opened.

DNR spokesman Mark McKinnon said officials found a new permanent home for the exotic cat.

"It is being held in a third-party facility until DNR picks it up later and transports it to its new home," McKinnon told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "We are currently not releasing the location of the third party facility or where the cat will permanently live. That is all I can release at this point since the case is still under investigation."

