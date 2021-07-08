Crews Laying Turf on Hansen Stadium/Greeno Field
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – More pieces are coming together for the shared track and football field for the University of Jamestown and Jamestown High School. On Thursday, crews began laying turf down on the shared facility referred to as Hansen Stadium & Greeno Field. Jamestown School District Superintendent Dr. Rob Lech says they’re excited to share this space with the University and utilize the Erstad Practice Field to it’s full extent.www.newsdakota.com
