We’re in a Sketch-Comedy Renaissance, and the Emmys Can’t Even Recognize It

When it comes to artistry, every entertainer dreams of or hopes to attain EGOT Status: Win an Emmy, a Golden Globe Award, an Academy Award, and a Tony Award. ‘EGOT’ status is largely referred to as the ‘grand slam’ of show business. It takes a long time to become an EGOT record holder. The very first winner, Helen Hayes, won her first Oscar in 1932, and only achieved the feat 45 years later. That time has since been narrowed by artists such as composer Robert Lopez, who took 10 years to become an EGOT titleholder. Finishing his run at the age of 39, he is also the youngest to attain the status. Artists who have attained this feat are only 16, and include Whoopi Goldberg, John Legend, Mel Brooks, and Tim Rice, to name a few.