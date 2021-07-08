The BBQ Brawl Judge Reddit Loves

Ree Drummond showed off her slimmed-down look in a teaser for the Food Network’s upcoming broadcast of her daughter Alex’s May 1 wedding. Ree Drummond, 52, made for the most beautiful mother of the bride at her daughter Alex‘s wedding on May 1. The Pioneer Woman star showed off her incredible 38-lb. weight loss (which has since gone up to 43 lbs!) in a sneak peek of the Food Network’s special on Alex’s wedding to Mauricio Scott, which took place at the Drummond family’s ranch in Oklahoma. Ree has previously stated that the big wedding was what motivated her to drop the weight she’d gained over the last three years. She shared the teaser on Instagram on Wednesday (June 23), while the full special airs on Saturday (June 26).