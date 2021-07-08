Fly Fishing Attracting More Women for the Challenges Presented

When I was growing up out on the rural route, there were lots of activities to keep youngsters busy, especially in summer when school was over for three months. High on the list of things to do was to go out behind the cow barn with a shovel and empty Prince Albert tobacco can and dig among the dried cow patties for earthworms. Cane poles that spent the winter on the back wall of the cow barn resting on nails to keep them straight were taken down, black braided line that had spent the winter in the closet was tied onto a pole, a bream hook, lead sinker and cork float were attached and it was time to head for the creek.