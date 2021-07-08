Cancel
It looks like only two statewide ballot questions in 2021

By David Wildstein
New Jersey Globe
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe legislature’s recess until after the November general election likely means that voters will see two statewide referendum on the ballot this year, constitutional amendments allowing sports wagering on college sports and permitting certain charitable organizations to hold raffles and keep the proceeds for their own use. The deadline to...

State
New Jersey State
Person
Erik Peterson
#Legislature#Sports Betting#Constitutional Amendment#State
