It looks like only two statewide ballot questions in 2021

Until this week, there were two parallel fights over voting rights unfolding in the United States. In Washington, DC, Democrats have spent the last few months talking among themselves whether to pass a voting rights package, and if so, what kind of voting rights package they should pass. Meanwhile, in various state legislative chambers, from Phoenix to Tallahassee, Republicans have acted with significantly less hesitation to crack down on voting access under the auspices of "election integrity." These two fights are in conversation with each other—the attack on voting rights at the state level is, and always has been, the justification for protecting voting rights at the federal level, while the fact that Democrats have been allowed to win elections at all is the impetus for Republicans curbing voting rights at the state level—but they have unfolded in distinct spheres.