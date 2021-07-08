Swords of Legends Online Drops Patch Notes Ahead Of Tomorrow's Release
Swords of Legends Online releases in the West tomorrow, and to give players a leg up the team at Gameforge has dropped some patch notes ahead of the launch in the morning. The mos tpressing bit of information for many players will be the unlock time. While SOLO is available on PC via Steam, the Epic Games Store and through Gameforge's own launcher, it won't be unlocked right at the stroke of midnight. Instead players will need to wait until at least 8am EDT/5am PDT to start crashing the servers.www.mmorpg.com
Comments / 0