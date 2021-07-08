Kane Brown signs on as a presenter for ABC’s 2021 ESPY Awards

Kane Brown shared just a clip of a demo of a new song hand it sounds like it’s inspired by his wife Katelyn. Kane sings in the chorus, “‘Cause my love won’t leave you alone / just so you know / when I say forever girl / I mean I’m never, ever going to do ya wrong / And I won’t let you go/talking us growing old / here’s us till dawn we’ll be going on and on / baby, my love won’t leave you alone / leave you alone / leave you alone.”