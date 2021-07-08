Ericsson and MIT begin research on next-gen 5G and 6G networks

Reconfigurable intelligent surfaces (RISs), with the potential to realize a smart radio environment, have emerged as an energy-efficient and a cost-effective technology to support the services and demands foreseen for coming decades. By leveraging a large number of low-cost passive reflecting elements, RISs introduce a phase-shift in the impinging signal to create a favorable propagation channel between the transmitter and the receiver.~\textcolor{black}{In this article, we provide a tutorial overview of RISs for sixth-generation (6G) wireless networks. Specifically, we present a comprehensive discussion on performance gains that can be achieved by integrating RISs with emerging communication technologies. We address the practical implementation of RIS-assisted networks and expose the crucial challenges, including the RIS reconfiguration, deployment and size optimization, and channel estimation. Furthermore, we explore the integration of RIS and non-orthogonal multiple access (NOMA) under imperfect channel state information (CSI). Our numerical results illustrate the importance of better channel estimation in RIS-assisted networks and indicate the various factors that impact the size of RIS. Finally, we present promising future research directions for realizing RIS-assisted networks in 6G communication.