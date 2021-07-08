Cancel
Ericsson and MIT begin research on next-gen 5G and 6G networks

By Paul Hill Neowin
Neowin
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEricsson has announced that it’s teaming up with MIT to work on two research projects that will help to build new network infrastructure to deliver hardware that could power next-generation 5G and 6G mobile networks. Specifically, they will work on lithionic chips to enable neuromorphic computing. With the new lithionic...

#Mit#Iot Devices#5g#Next Gen#Mit#Ericsson Research
