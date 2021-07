DETROIT (AP) — SK Siltron CSS, a semiconductor wafer manufacturer, announced on Wednesday, July 14, plans to invest $300 million and create up to 150 high-paying, skilled jobs in Bay County, Mich., over the next three years to provide manufacturing and R&D capabilities of advanced materials for electric vehicles. The expansion will more than double the company’s Michigan employee base and add a new site in Bay City, Mich., to join its existing site in nearby Auburn, Mich.