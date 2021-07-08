Cancel
Usain Bolt to run an 800m

By Brittany Hambleton
runningmagazine.ca
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe reigning 100m and 200m Olympic champion is coming out of retirement for one race and one race only — not in either of his signature events, but in the 800m. Usain Bolt, who recently became the father of twins, will be making a brief comeback to run a promotional race for the used vehicle retailer, CarMax.

runningmagazine.ca

