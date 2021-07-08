Usain Bolt to run an 800m

If you’ve ever watched elite runners, you’ve probably marveled at their form, wondering how they make running seem so effortless. You may have also thought that perhaps, if you could fix your own running form to look more like theirs, you could run at least a little bit faster. Many runners have spent a lot of time and mental energy trying to adjust their stride, but unfortunately, trying to alter your natural running gait doesn’t work. In truth, if you want to improve your running form, you’re going to have to commit time and effort rather than a quick fix.