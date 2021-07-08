Usain Bolt to run an 800m

One order of Highly Wholesome Content™, comin' right up! Today's serving was brought into the world by a Jamaican phone network provider called Digicel, which created a hilarious video spoof of the Olympic Trials, swapping out of-age professional athletes for adorable, fumbling kiddos. In the so-called National Baby Trials, renowned runner and father-of-three Usain Bolt provided hilarious commentary as groups of toddlers representing various countries tried their hand at sporting events like the 110-meter hurdles, weightlifting, soccer, gymnastics, and more. Mid-race naps, tears, sippy-cup breaks, and general hilarity ensued, naturally. Watch the entire clip above for a much-needed pick-me-up, and then catch up on how to watch the actual Tokyo Olympics this year.
