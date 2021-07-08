Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Data Breaches Are Up 38 Percent in Q2 2021; The Identity Theft Resource Center Predicts a New All-Time High by Year's End

SFGate
 14 days ago

The number of individuals impacted by a data compromise is down 20 percent quarter-over-quarter. Today, the Identity Theft Resource Center® (ITRC), a nationally recognized nonprofit organization established to support victims of identity crime, released its U.S. data breach findings for the first half (H1) of 2021. According to the data breach analysis, publicly-reported U.S. data breaches are up 38 percent in the second quarter (Q2) of 2021 (491 compromises) compared to the first quarter (Q1). However, the number of individuals impacted (52.8 million) is down 20 percent over that same timespan.

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Theft#Data Breaches#Identity Theft#Consumer Education#Itrc#Manufacturing Utilities#Professional Services#Healthcare#Kaseya
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
KOMO News

New report: Data breaches skyrocket in the first half of the year

Data breaches are on the rise – up 38% in the first half of the year, according to the Identity Theft Resource Center. At the current pace, 2021 will be a record year for data compromises. But here’s the deal – that doesn’t really change anything. “Your information is out...
Marketsmartechseries.com

Veeam Reports 26% Growth in Q2’2021 as Modern Data Protection is at an All-Time High Priority for Organizations

The most advanced data protection solution for Cloud, Virtual, Physical, SaaS and Kubernetes workloads drives consistent double-digit growth across all Veeam regions. Veeam Software, the leader in backup, recovery and data management solutions that deliver Modern Data Protection, announced another quarter of double-digit growth with an annual recurring revenue (ARR) increase of 26% year-over-year (YoY) for Q2’21. Veeam delivered more than 20 new product releases including significant enterprise-grade feature updates over the last 18 months and several major releases in 1H’21 – Veeam Backup for Google Cloud Platform and Veeam Backup & Replication™ v11. With no plans of slowing down its momentum, Veeam is preparing to release key innovations of cloud-native solutions for AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, Microsoft Office 365 and the first integration of Kasten K10 for Kubernetes into the Veeam Platform in the second half of 2021.
Public SafetyNBC Bay Area

Data Breaches Could Reach All-Time High by End of 2021: ITRC

Data breaches are on the rise. Criminals are attacking companies and hoping to get personal information, that they can use to turn a profit. "We're seeing a significant rise in the number of data compromises," said James Lee of the Identity Theft Resource Center. "We're now on a path that takes us to an all-time high by the end of the year."
BusinessInsurance Journal

Vendor Data Breach Exposed Morgan Stanley’s Corporate Client Data

Morgan Stanley has disclosed that personal data of some of its corporate clients was stolen in January in a data breach that involved a third-party vendor and hackers accessed information, including social security numbers. Files stolen also included client names, addresses, date of birth and corporate company names. The bank’s...
MarketsCoinTelegraph

Bitcoin network node count sets new all-time high

The number of reachable Bitcoin network nodes has crossed the 13,000 mark for the first time. As previously reported by Cointelegraph, the previous all-time high was 11,613 achieved back in January. According to data from Bitcoin network statistics dashboard Bitnodes.io, this milestone was reached back on July 5 when the...
StocksDailyFx

DAX 30 Outlook: Pulling Back from New All-time High Ahead of US CPI Data

DAX 30 reaches new all-time high overnight but struggles to keep bullish momentum. US CPI data on focus as equities continue to take advantage of flexible conditions. The DAX 30 is losing a few points this morning after setting a new record high overnight. This break higher has left behind the sideways trend from the last few weeks and has served to confirm that the German index continues its upward trend. The trendline support from back in January continues to be relevant t this time, having held an attempted pullback in yesterday’s session despite having been breached last week. But bulls have been unable to keep the DAX above 15,800 this morning and the key now will be whether this move higher can be sustained. If so, I’d expect momentum to build up towards the 16,000 level, at which point we may see some renewed bearish pressure given the significance of such a round number. If not, watch out for the ascending trendline for renewed support, followed by the 15,500 level as a sign of further weakness.
MarketsZDNet

Intel Q2 strong amid PC, enterprise data center demand

Intel raised its 2021 outlook as PC demand boosted its client computing group sales and Internet of things, enterprise and Mobileye showed strong growth. The semiconductor giant reported second quarter net income of $5.1 billion, or $1.24 a share, on revenue of $19.6 billion. Intel reported non-GAAP second quarter earnings of $1.28 a share on non-GAAP revenue of $18.5 billion.
Businesscryptoglobe.com

Bitcoin’s Price Will Surge to $160,000 by Year-End, Crypto CEO Predicts

Martin Fröhler, CEO of blockchain-based trading platform Morpher, has revealed he believes the price of bitcoin will surge to surpass $160,000 by the end of this year while responding to a survey. Finder surveyed 42 cryptocurrency experts on a number of issues associated with the industry, and out of them,...
Businessfinancialadvisoriq.com

Morgan Stanley: Third-Party Vendor Breach Led to Theft of Customer Data

A breach at a third-party contractor has led to the theft of personal information about some of Morgan Stanley’s clients, according to news reports. The breach occurred at Guidehouse, which Morgan Stanley uses to locate current addresses for clients in its stock-plan business whose accounts have gone dormant, with their assets at risk of being turned over to the state, Bloomberg reports, citing a notice on Thursday from Morgan Stanley. Customer names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers and company names were among the information exposed, but passwords for the accounts were not, the company said, according to the news service.
Credits & Loansabccolumbia.com

Consumer News: Wells Fargo ends personal lines of credit, Morgan Stanley hit by data breach this year and more

CNN– Wells Fargo has angered some customers by shutting down one of its popular credit products. The bank notified customers who use its personal lines of credit that no more money is available to them. People who used that credit offering could borrow up to $100,000 for things like home repairs, or to consolidate credit card debt. In a notice to customers about the closure, Wells Fargo warned it could impact their credit scores. A Wells Fargo spokesman says customers should now use credit cards and personal loans instead.
TechnologyPosted by
pymnts

Report: Data Breaches Are Imminent Threat To Telemedicine’s Future

The digital transformation over the past year has brought with it a tidal wave of fraud and data breaches harming businesses across a wide range of industries, but healthcare information in particular has become more prized to crooks than even financial data. Some are calling medical identity theft the fastest-growing crime in America, with reams of medical data formerly kept in manila folders becoming the target of hackers as quickly as healthcare providers can digitize it.
Internetcyberscoop.com

No cyberattack in sprawling internet outage, Akamai says

A global internet outage on Thursday downed tens of thousands of websites, including those of giant corporations like McDonald’s and Delta Airlines, according to companies that track web statistics. But the company at the center of it says the downtime was not the result of a hack, data breach or...
Marketsgetmarketreport.com

Global Social Media Analytics Market 2021 Share, Forecast 2025 and Top Players Analysis- Salesforce.com Inc, Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, Hootsuite Inc

The report titled “Global Social Media Analytics Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2021-2025)”, provides an in depth analysis of the global social media analytics market by value, by region, etc. The report provides a detailed regional analysis of the social media analytics market, including the following regions: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; and Middle East and Africa. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the social media analytics market.
Congress & Courtssecurityboulevard.com

New Bill Could Force U.S. Businesses to Report Data Breaches Quicker

A bipartisan Senate bill would require some businesses to report data breaches to law enforcement within 24 hours or face financial penalties and the loss of government contracts. The legislation from Senate Intelligence Chair and Democratic Senator Mark Warner with Republican Senators Marco Rubio and Susan Collins is just one...
Buying Carsfordauthority.com

Average New Car Prices Soared To All-Time High In June

As Ford Authority has reported extensively in recent months, both new and used vehicle prices have been reaching new record highs with each passing month. A byproduct of the semiconductor chip shortage that is still plaguing production, average new car prices just keep getting higher as inventory continues to shrink and buyers shrug off this alarming trend and continue to snatch up whatever sort of vehicles they can get their hands on. Now, unsurprisingly, average new car prices have reached another all-time high in the month of June, according to new data from Kelley Blue Book.
EconomyBank Info Security

Microsoft Disrupts Business Email Compromise Domains

Microsoft has announced the takedown of 17 domains that a threat group operating out of West Africa used to host fake Microsoft websites when conducting business email compromise attacks. "Sophisticated cybercriminals have engaged in a complex scheme to target Microsoft’s O365 customers and services and conduct malicious activity including business...

Comments / 0

Community Policy