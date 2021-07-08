Cancel
Rallyday Partners Invests in Power Technologies

SFGate
 14 days ago

DENVER (PRWEB) July 08, 2021. Rallyday Partners (Rallyday), a Denver-based private equity firm, announced today that it has made a significant investment into Power Technologies, LLC to complete the acquisition of Anywhere Cart, the leading provider of charging carts, cabinets and electronic accessories serving the education, industrial and healthcare industries throughout the United States. Rallyday partnered with industry veteran Kevin Mitchell to pursue his vision of becoming the world’s leading provider of commercial mobile power solutions serving the education, healthcare, industrial and hospitality sectors.

