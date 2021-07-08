Dozens of kids turn out for library's 'Carnival of Colors'

The Park Rapids Area Library’s “Carnival of Colors” started at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and already by 10:45, more than 60 children and nearly 30 adults dropped in. “Each summer, we try to have at least one fun event in the parking lot,” said Jodi Schultz, branch manager with the Kitchigami Regional Library System. “We call those ‘parking lot parties.’ It’s a way to draw people over to the library and see the library is about more than books.”