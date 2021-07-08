StrikeTru Digital Services and Unidata MDM Announce the Successful Completion of a Winning MDM Proof of Concept for Baird & Warner Real Estate

TORONTO, July 19, 2021 /CNW/ - The Greater Toronto Airports Authority (the "GTAA") today announced that it has successfully completed the previously announced solicitation of consents and proxies (the "Consent Solicitation") with respect to proposed amendments (the "Amendments") to the Master Trust Indenture dated December 2, 1997 (the "Indenture") governing all outstanding series of obligation bonds (the "Obligation Bonds") and the Series 1997-C Pledged Bond (the "Pledged Bond" and, collectively with the Obligation Bonds, the "Bonds"). As reported by the Tabulation Agent, AST Trust Company ( Canada), holders of 95.47% in aggregate principal amount of all outstanding Bonds (including holders of the outstanding indebtedness secured by the Series 1997-C Pledged Bond) have delivered valid consents and proxies voting FOR the approval of the Amendments, exceeding the required consent threshold of 66⅔% of the principal amount of all outstanding Bonds (including holders of not less than 66⅔% of outstanding indebtedness secured by the Series 1997-C Pledged Bond), voting together (the "Requisite Majority").