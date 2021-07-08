Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

StrikeTru Digital Services and Unidata MDM Announce the Successful Completion of a Winning MDM Proof of Concept for Baird & Warner Real Estate

SFGate
 14 days ago

Completion of Master Data Management POC for Baird & Warner Real Estate by StrikeTru and Unidata. StrikeTru, a fast-growing PIM/MDM/DAM/eCommerce consulting, implementations, and end to end digital services firm, today announced a strategic MDM POC win alongside Unidata, by building a working prototype of the future MDM solution for Baird & Warner, a Chicago based real estate services company. The POC will enable Baird & Warner with the ability to experience a simulation of their future solution using a limited dataset and functionality to assess and influence the final MDM implementation early in the development cycle.

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Enterprise Systems#Managed Services#Unidata Mdm Announce#Mdm Poc#Baird Warner#Digital#Pim Mdm Dam#Ecommerce#The Baird Warner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
TechnologyItproportal

The quest for truly integrated digital services

In 2018 Chesterfield Borough Council embarked on an ambitious digital improvement program with the end goal of creating truly citizen-centric council services. Reflecting on the project, Digital Programme Manager, Rachel Felix explores how to deliver modern and efficient integrated digital services. When you first start out on a digital improvement...
San Francisco, CAbizjournals

Digital real estate platform Opendoor launches in Birmingham market

A San Francisco-based residential real estate digital platform has launched in the Birmingham market. Opendoor, a platform with a mission to make buying and selling a home a simpler process, is now in 41 markets. The platform has expanded into Birmingham as well as Indianapolis and is also building on its existing presence in other markets.
New York City, NYnyrej.com

Commercial Real Estate Guide: Digital Marketing: About KLOUD Real Estate Marketing

KLOUD Real Estate Marketing was established in 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic to amplify the digital presence of commercial real estate companies through innovative marketing solutions. For decades, CRE companies had generated leads and business opportunities via face-to-face interactions, but as the world shut down and traditional approaches became obsolete, many companies lacked the digital expertise needed to reach their target markets.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

GTAA Announces Successful Completion Of Consent Solicitation

TORONTO, July 19, 2021 /CNW/ - The Greater Toronto Airports Authority (the "GTAA") today announced that it has successfully completed the previously announced solicitation of consents and proxies (the "Consent Solicitation") with respect to proposed amendments (the "Amendments") to the Master Trust Indenture dated December 2, 1997 (the "Indenture") governing all outstanding series of obligation bonds (the "Obligation Bonds") and the Series 1997-C Pledged Bond (the "Pledged Bond" and, collectively with the Obligation Bonds, the "Bonds"). As reported by the Tabulation Agent, AST Trust Company ( Canada), holders of 95.47% in aggregate principal amount of all outstanding Bonds (including holders of the outstanding indebtedness secured by the Series 1997-C Pledged Bond) have delivered valid consents and proxies voting FOR the approval of the Amendments, exceeding the required consent threshold of 66⅔% of the principal amount of all outstanding Bonds (including holders of not less than 66⅔% of outstanding indebtedness secured by the Series 1997-C Pledged Bond), voting together (the "Requisite Majority").
Oklahoma City, OKJournal Record

Excellence in Construction and Real Estate honorees announced

Nineteen honorees are being recognized in nine categories this year. The program and reception will be held at the Oklahoma History Center from 5-7 p.m. Sept. 9. Honorees also will be featured in a special magazine that will be distributed at the event and inserted in The Journal Record Sept. 10.
Real EstatePosted by
TheStreet

Ault Global Holdings Announces Formation Of Ault Global Real Estate Equities, Inc. To Invest In Commercial Real Estate

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW) a diversified holding company (the " Company"), announced that it has formed Ault Global Real Estate Equities, Inc., a Nevada corporation (" AGREE"), to invest in commercial real estate, targeting the middle-market segment in the Unites States. AGREE has appointed Christopher K. Wu as its Chief Executive Officer to lead this strategy.
Chicago, ILrejournals.com

Marshall Bennett Institute of Real Estate announces new realty scholarship fund

The Marshall Bennett Institute of Real Estate at Roosevelt University (MBIRE) today announced that DL3 Realty, a Chicago-based minority-owned development firm, has established a new DL3 Realty Impact Scholarship Fund that will award $10,000 in scholarships annually to underrepresented students pursuing a graduate certificate in real estate development. Two qualified applicants to the certificate program will be awarded $5,000 each, beginning with the 2021-22 academic year.
Bellevue, WAgeekwire.com

For the Nielsen RE Group, success in selling local real estate boils down to a surprisingly simple recipe.

Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty | Bellevue Branch | 10237 Main Street, Bellevue, WA. With over $40M in sales in the first half of 2021, the Nielsen RE Group’s recipe for success is simple: we do more for our clients than they expect—whether we are positioning a home for a strong return on investment or negotiating on behalf of a buyer. At the end of the day, we care more about our clients and create relationships built on trust, which allow our team of designers, marketers, and hard workers to present homes impeccably, achieving higher sales prices and smooth, low-stress transactions for buyers and sellers alike.
Real EstateTimes Union

Symmetry Real Estate Partners With Side To Deliver Inclusive, Best-in-Class Service to East Bay Clients

SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. Symmetry Real Estate today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that Symmetry Real Estate, an inclusive firm that serves buyers and sellers at all levels of the market, is powered by the industry’s most advanced platform.
Real EstateAugusta Free Press

Tips on becoming a successful real estate agent

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. As the job market evolves and changes, the lack of good jobs with good benefits available to those who don’t have a master’s degree or a doctorate has caused people to look for more self-starter careers. If you have some knowledge of home repair and a desire to get into real estate sales, you can sometimes get into house sales even without acquiring a license to sell homes initially.
Chicago, ILrejournals.com

Polsinelli announces addition of real estate attorneys

Am Law 100 firm Polsinelli welcomes well-known Chicago real estate attorney Kimberlie Pearlman as shareholder in the firm’s Chicago office. Pearlman joins the firm’s rapidly-growing national Real Estate Practice, bringing tangible general counsel and development experience, including over a decade as real estate associate and partner with DLA Piper. Beginning...
Orange County, CAStamford Advocate

Boyle Group Real Estate Partners With Side in Verso Homes, Combining Future-Forward Solutions and High-Touch Service

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. (PRWEB) July 08, 2021. Verso Homes today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents and teams to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that Verso Homes, a firm guided by clients’ visions rather than their budgets, is powered by the most advanced technology platform in the industry.
Real EstatePosted by
Forbes

Maximizing All Aspects Of Your Personality For Success In Real Estate Development

Chris Doyle, President and CEO at Billd, 120-Day Terms on Material Purchases for Commercial Contractors. The real estate business is complex — there’s no question about it. Consider the tasks real estate developers oversee regularly, from researching and finding the right piece of land to purchase, to financing the deal, to working with contractors and builders to develop each project, to finally arriving at the finished product. It takes strong, self-aware leaders to manage the entire project without missing a beat.

Comments / 0

Community Policy