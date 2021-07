Today, Macy’s (NYSE:M) introduced a new private brand, And Now This. The line launching in ready-to-wear and men’s categories for the fashion-forward, contemporary dresser, features effortlessly wearable elevated basics and sophisticated pieces. Made for every moment of the day and every wherever-life-takes-you decision, the brand inspires shoppers to showcase their most authentic self and celebrate unique and evolving style, through trend-forward pieces at affordable price points. Available now at macys.comand select stores, And Now This opens up a world of endless possibilities for customers’ amazing, ready-for-anything life.