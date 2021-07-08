Fastpath Appoints Charles Snellgrove as Chief Executive Officer
Fastpath appoints new CEO, Charles Snellgrove. Fastpath Solutions, LLC., a leader in audit, security, and compliance software in the IT Risk Management space, today announced it has appointed Charles Snellgrove as CEO and a member of the board of directors. Charles is a senior software executive with over 20 years of experience in key roles leading growth-oriented technology companies. Snellgrove succeeds Andy Snook, who is transitioning from his role as CEO to a member of the Fastpath Board of Directors.www.sfgate.com
