How Brand Loyalty Runs Deep

I've decided not to name names, but all brands are guilty of not listening to their core users at one point or another. Some are more guilty than others. Usually, a camera is merely a tool for our work, and any brand's camera can get the job done if used correctly. But sometimes, it's not just a tool. The brand's styling and ergonomics can become extensions of our passion and a fashionable way of expressing our style. The more we invest in a brand, the more we consider ourselves part of its extended family. And at some point or another, a family can let us down. This won't be an article about how long your loyalty to a brand should exist. Nor is it going to be about whether your brand is worth fighting for against someone else. This article is about brands being loyal in return to us.