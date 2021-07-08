3DLOOK Launches YourFit, the First and Only Integrated Solution that Combines Virtual Try-On with Size and Fit Recommendations

It is a fact of life that owners of small or independent companies need to make certain compromises – particularly when they remain relatively new to the world, and are still finding their feet – in every aspect of doing business. This fact could translate into how many staff you take on (versus how daunting the workload), the amount of stock you can hold onto at any given time (versus how high or erratic demand from customers is), or the size of the investment you can make into those public-facing aspects of your business (versus how central they are to your ability to thrive). In all likelihood, of course, it translates into all of the above, to varying degrees.