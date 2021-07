A dwarf cow in Bangladesh has become a sensation in the country as thousands of people have flocked to the farm where it lives in order to see the shockingly small creature. The diminutive animal, dubbed 'Rani,' was reportedly born approximately two years ago in the community of Charigram and, since that time, has only grown to a mere 20 inches in height and 26 inches in length. The wondrous creature had largely lived a quiet life until a few weeks ago when pictures of the tiny animal were posted to social media in Bangladesh, capturing the imagination of observers and sparking something of a nationwide frenzy.