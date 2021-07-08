Drucker + Falk Team Members Give Back By Participating in the #KeepAmericaBeautiful Initiative

Arts Services Inc has partnered with the Bills and Sabres Foundations to participate in WNY’s inaugural Give 716 campaign, taking place July 16, 2021. During the COVID-19 shutdown, the arts industry was one of the first industries to shut down and was the last industry to reopen. ASI provides connections to funding and learning opportunities for individual artists and arts and cultural organizations, as well as community access to the arts for economically disadvantaged individuals. The WNY arts and cultural sector is at a critical time right now where creativity is flowing and artists are eager to share their work with the community once again. Live performances are returning as well as in-person programs, and ASI is at the forefront of it all working to ensure that everyone has the resources and support that they need to reopen as successfully as possible!