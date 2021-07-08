Kane Brown signs on as a presenter for ABC’s 2021 ESPY Awards
Kane Brown joins a star-studded list of presenters as part of the upcoming 2021 ESPYS Presented by Capital One, the awards show that celebrates the best in sports. Kane’s the sole presenter from the country genre, but he’s not the only musician: Rapper DaBaby will also hand out an award. Other celebrity presenters include actor Taye Diggs, YouTube star Dude Perfect, actor/comedian Tracy Morgan, Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts and many more.941theduke.com
