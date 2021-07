There was a period before my time that all residents in psychiatric training underwent extensive therapy themselves. It stemmed from the psychoanalytic tradition. It was thought that one could not be a truly impartial emotional guide for patients without being attuned to one’s own experiences and implicit biases. In recent years this tradition has softened tremendously. While residents from many other fields seek out therapy in secret, the process is less stigmatized for psychiatric residents. In fact, our residency had set up a freely shared list of local therapists who took our insurance or offered rates on a sliding scale based upon our relatively low resident salaries.