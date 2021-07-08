Cancel
School Wins Legal Battle To Use Electric Shock On Children With Disabilities

By Harrison Williams
 14 days ago
A school for children with disabilities has won a legal battle that will allow it to continue to use electric shock treatment on its students. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has overturned its ban on electric shock treatment at the Judge Rotenberg Center, a school in Massachusetts for children with disabilities. The FDA had previously banned the use of electric shock on children, but the school administration along with parents challenged the ban.

