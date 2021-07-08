'Red flags' for hoarding must be taken seriously

Q: I have a casual acquaintance I’ll call Sarah. Together, we go out to dinner or attend social events. When we pick Sarah up, I am never invited into her home. A mutual friend described the apartment as extremely cluttered, with piles of newspapers, magazines, and clothes covering almost every surface. My friend is convinced Sarah is hoarding, and now I wonder if that is true. Sarah is highly educated, with a successful career, and we don’t understand how this has happened to someone with her background. Is there any way to obtain help even if she doesn’t recognize she has a problem?