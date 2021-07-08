Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

'Red flags' for hoarding must be taken seriously

By Elder Q&A Joan Hatem-Roy
The Eagle-Tribune
 14 days ago

Q: I have a casual acquaintance I’ll call Sarah. Together, we go out to dinner or attend social events. When we pick Sarah up, I am never invited into her home. A mutual friend described the apartment as extremely cluttered, with piles of newspapers, magazines, and clothes covering almost every surface. My friend is convinced Sarah is hoarding, and now I wonder if that is true. Sarah is highly educated, with a successful career, and we don’t understand how this has happened to someone with her background. Is there any way to obtain help even if she doesn’t recognize she has a problem?

www.eagletribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Flags#Hoarding#Elder Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
Related
KidsReading Eagle

Letter: Article on kids and masks can’t be taken seriously

I’m writing regarding “Research points to risk in making kids wear masks” (. , July 14), which references an article written by Harald Walach. I did a bit of research on Walach and got as far as the second section in his Wikipedia entry, which points to his satire and denial of COVID-19. I did not need to read any further.
Mental Healthpowerofpositivity.com

7 Red Flags That Reveal an Emotionally Immature Person

Have you ever met someone emotionally immature? These people love to engage in blame-shifting, and they’re not much on taking responsibility for their actions. Here is a significant difference. When someone is mature, they understand the fundamentals of building healthy relationships, but immature ones often have poor relationships skills. Imagine...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

TV host who is fully vaccinated reveals she caught Delta variant: It ‘is relentless and highly contagious’

A former E! News presenter has announced that she tested positive for Covid-19 despite receiving a full round of vaccines.Catt Sadler, 46, took to her Instagram account to let her followers know that despite being fully vaccinated, she had contracted coronavirus, suspected to be the Delta variant.“I’m fully vaccinated and I have Covid,” she wrote in the caption of the selfie she posted from her sick bed.Ms Sadler continued, outlining her rationale for letting everyone know about her health status “I’m telling you this so that you understand that the pandemic is very much NOT over.”On July 13, 3,...
Public SafetyPosted by
Davenport Journal

Pregnant teen loses her baby after being kicked in the stomach and stamped on in an unprovoked attack

Caught in a completely unprovoked attack, a young woman was assaulted by a group of four to six women who stole her money and her phone. But the most precious thing that was taken away from her that night was her unborn baby. On July 11, she was watching the Euros final at a pub with her aunt and a friend. At around 11 p.m., they began leaving the pub, and that’s when a fight broke out with the other girls.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Woman Has to Decide Between 2 Men Whom to Wed

A woman got involved in an entangled relationship with two men. She was then faced with the challenging decision of choosing who to marry between both suitors. The first young man was about 4 foot 5 inches tall and owned a very successful business. He was the owner of a famous local store that dealt in fruits and vegetables.
SciencePosted by
NBC News

In the frugal last meal of a man 2,400 years ago, scientists see signs of human sacrifice

When the Tollund Man was discovered in a bog in Denmark 71 years ago, he was so well preserved that his finders thought he was the victim of a recent murder. It took archaeologists to reveal he had been thrown into the bog almost 2,400 years ago, and that he’d first been hanged — a noose of plaited animal hide was still around his neck. The careful arrangement of the body and face — his closed eyes and faint smile — suggested he may have been killed as a human sacrifice, rather than executed as a criminal.
LifestylePosted by
Tyla

Neighbour Threatens To Report Woman For Sunbathing In Communal Garden

A neighbour has taken to Reddit to ask for advice about a fellow resident who insists on sunbathing in the communal garden at their apartment building. Posting in Reddit's Am I the As*hole thread, the neighbour described living in a “very desirable building with extensive maintained grounds.” They go on to describe the grounds as “purely ornamental” and are rarely used as a garden. They want to know whether they should report the sunbather for "antisocial behaviour."
Family RelationshipsUpworthy

A letter to my mother-in-law about my 3 boys.

You always stole my thunder. You gave them everything they wanted. You never said no when they asked for anything. A second helping of dessert. Candy before dinner. A few more minutes in the bath. Money for the ice cream truck. I struggled to show you respect and appreciation while...
RelationshipsThe Independent

Dear Fiona: Our grown-up adopted daughter doesn’t want to see us any more

“When we adopted our daughter, 18 years ago, we thought it would be the most wonderful thing in the world. We knew she’d been through difficult times – she was eight when she came to us – but I know we didn’t appreciate just what we were letting ourselves in for. We now believe she had been abused in some way, although we weren’t told that at the time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy