Strawberries reproduce by sending out runners, which are called “stolons”. The word “stolon” comes from the Latin word stolo, meaning a shoot, branch, or twig springing from the root. The stolons have no leaves or roots, and their sole purpose is to reach out away from the main mother plant and set a clone on the soil to root into the soil and become a new plant. Let me show you how to root that clone strawberry plant on the end of the runner into a pot to efficiently move them to a different place.